Happy Birthday Tabu: From first screen appearance to quirky nicknames, here are lesser known facts about her

The ever-gorgeous Tabassum Hashmi aka Tabu has turned a year older today on the 4th of November. The Namesake, Haider, Maqbool, Andhadhun, Chandni Bar, Life of Pi – the name that immediately comes to mind when speaking of these wonderful films is none other than Tabu. One can’t help but recall the beauty of her acts in these films, especially today, as she clocks another year. Tabu has efficiently added layers of complexity and dimensions to several movies with her intelligent and sensitive portrayal of characters, and of course, a screen presence so magnetic, one can hardly ever take one’s eyes off her.

But, these are established and known facts. There’s hardly a soul who would contest the brilliance of Tabu’s art. So, today, on her special day, we have dug the web a little deeper and listed down a few lesser-known facts about Tabassum Hashmi.

Read on!

1. Tabu was born as Tabassum Hashmi on 4th November, 1971, in Kolkata. Her parents, Jamal Hashmi and Rizwana divorced when she was a child.

2. If you have watched her in Cheeni Kum opposite Amitabh Bachchan, you might know that her character in the film loves Chicken Biryani. Well, in real life, Tabu is reportedly a pure vegetarian.

3. Tabu has played several characters on the big screen which are testimony to her versatility as an actress. However, one thing she has never experimented with is her hair. The actress has always had long, thick, black hair, which she reportedly considers an asset.

4. Tabu is one actress who stands out for her realistic acting in cinema. However, did you know that she cannot cry on camera without using glycerin? Yes! The actress has supposedly confessed about the same.

5. Tabassum had her first on-screen appearance when she was just 10 years old. She played a small role in the film Bazaar. At 14 years old, Tabu played the role of Dev Anand’s daughter in the film Hum Naujawan.

6. Tabu’s first full-fledged role was in a Telugu film called Coolie No. 1 opposite Venkatesh.

7. Tabu’s big break in Bollywood came with the film Prem, where she was cast opposite Sanjay Kapoor. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film reportedly took 8 years to complete. However, the film was not a hit at the box office. Tabu captured the limelight with the 1994 film Vijaypath where she was seen opposite Ajay Devgn.

8. Tabu is a two-time National Award winner. She won National Awards for her superb performances in Maachis and Chandni Bar. In 2011, Tabu was honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema.

9. Tabu happens to be veteran actress Shabana Azmi’s niece.

10. Lastly, Tabu has a multitude of nicknames in the film industry. She is reportedly known as Tabs, Tubs, Tubby, and many more. However, the most popular ones are Tobler and Toblerone. Her email address goes by the same name reportedly.

We wish the charming and brilliant Tabu a very happy birthday!

