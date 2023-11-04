Happy Birthday, Tabu: Here’s how Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, others wished Khufiya star

Actress Tabu, known for her work in films including Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and her latest venture Khufiya, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today, on November 4. On her special day, the entire nook and corner of the Bollywood film fraternity poured her with birthday wishes. Let’s take a look at how Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan wished her.

As the legendary actress turns a year older today, the film fraternity has been left ecstatic as they dropped love and birthday wishes for Tabu by penning heartfelt notes on their social media accounts.

Tabu’s Drishyam co-star Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of Tabu wherein she can be seen seated inside a car. Sharing the video, he penned, “Sometimes, behind the wheels, sometimes behind the screen but it’s always an adventure.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too, took to her Instagram stories this morning as she shared a monochromatic grey colored picture of Tabu and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Tabu. Have a fab day!”



Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared pictures of Tabu with her children Diva, Anya and Czar and another one wherein the two friends can be seen striking a pose. The picture showed Tabu posing for the camera as she cut her birthday cake.



Sharing the photographs, Farah Khan penned, “I have a one of a kind “ duniya se alag” friend since the last 27 years.. who disappears on her birthday.. didn’t let me take new pics to post n wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift! So im forced to put old pics.. happy birthday @tabutiful .. i lovvv u just the way you are♥️♥️♥️ n anda curry is on the way.”

This morning, actress Sonali Bendre also wished her as she penned on her Instagram stories, "Happy birthday to the beautiful Tabu. Have a great year ahead."



Sharing a picture with the actress, Shilpa Shetty also wished her 'Timpoo' by saying, "Happy birthday Timpoo! Sending loads of love, duas, smiles and hugs n kisses your way, my darling! Here's to many many more years of friendship!"

Welcome actor Anil Kapoor also penned a note for the birthday girl stating, "Happy birthday to Tabu! Your craft is as stunning as you are."

Tabu on the work front

The evergreen beauty has starred in films including Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, Fanaa, and many more. Recently, she was seen in the spy thriller Khufiya, which was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and was released on Netflix last month.

Up next, she will be seen in The Crew, which will be a women-centric thriller project, directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Here’s wishing the evergreen beauty Tabu a very happy birthday!

