Happy Birthday Tabu: See her most memorable comic roles you should not miss

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, has turned 52 years old today. She is one of the most refined actors in Bollywood and has now clocked over 37 years in the industry. Born in Telangana, her journey in the film industry has not been an easy one. Keeping in view of her struggles, she made her debut as a child artist in Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan (1985) and since then, she has been rising like a star in her career. For those who are unaware, Tabu has delivered several impressive performances to audiences in her career via comedies like "Biwi No. 1" and "Hera Pheri" to name a few. Today, as she turns a year older, we are here to present you with the finest collection of her comical roles that will surely take you to a laughing riot.

Chachi 420 (1997) Chachi 420 is a comedy film, co-written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The film is a remake of the 1996 Tamil movie Avvai Shanmughi. The film stars Haasan and Nassar (reprising their roles from the original) along with Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This film was a huge commercial success. The film revolves around a man who wishes to spend time with his daughter even after getting divorced from his wife. Though the plotline appears serious, the narration of the film is carefully crafted in a comical way.

Biwi No.1 (1999) Directed by David Dhawan, Biwi No.1 is a comedy film that features actors Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Tabu, who plays the role of Lovely Khurana in the film, misunderstands her husband for cheating on her. How does this film transpire? Do watch it out today and drop down your comments in the comments section below. To add up more details, this film was a big hit at the box office back then.

Hera Pheri (2000) Directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, Hera Pheri starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. This film was amongst the funniest films of the decade back then and is still loved by many till date. The plot revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and a landlord Baburao, who are in desperate need of money. Knowing this, they come out with unique ideas to mint money. Do give this film a watch today.

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001) Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya is a comedy film directed by K Raghavendra Rao starring Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu and Johnny Lever in lead roles. Simply put, the story is about a family who struggles to earn their daily wages and carve out unique ways to mint money.

Golmaal Again (2017) Golmaal Again is a comedy film written and directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures, Mangal Murti Films and Reliance Entertainment. The film stars Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Khemu. The basic storyline is around five orphan men, who encounter the ghost of their childhood friend, Khushi, and help her attain salvation. Do have a look at the comical journey in this horror story.