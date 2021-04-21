Happy Birthday Tahir Raj Bhasin: 5 times the actor proved his mettle with his unique choice of films

Tahir Raj Bhasin is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, let’s take a look at his filmography.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is celebrating his birthday today, has emerged as one of the finest actors in the young generation of actors. Tahir has built a notable career within a small span of time. The actor made his debut as the villain in Mardaani and proved his mettle. Fans lauded his performance and welcomed him with open arms. After that, the actor was seen in the films like Manto, Chhichhore where he experimented with different roles. It will not be wrong to say that his performance was worth watching in all these films.

Born in New Delhi, the actor comes from an Air Force family. He shifted to Mumbai at the age of 23 to pursue acting and concentrate on modeling. Before making his debut in Mardaani, he was seen in cameo roles in films like Kismat Love Paisa Dilli and Kai Po Che. Talking about his journey in Bollywood so far, the Manto actor had said, “It’s been a massive roller coaster. I have learned a lot and have been fortunate enough to work with directors like Pradeep Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwary, Nandita Das, and Kabir Khan.”

On the work front, he will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s '83. The film is based on India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. He will be seen playing the role of the legendary test cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He also has Looop Lapeta with in his kitty. It is the Indian adaptation of the hit German classic Run Lola Run.

As the actor turns a year older today, here are five of the must-watch films that showcased his acting prowess.

1. Mardaani

In the film, he essayed the role of a young man named Karan Rastogi, who runs an organised crime cartel involving child trafficking and drugs.

2. Manto

The film was based on the late 1940's post-Independence period of India. The actor played the role of Shyam who was Manto's friend, confidant and inspiration.

3. Chhichhore

In the film, Tahir played one of the important roles. He was seen as an athlete who helped his friends in winning the trophy.

4. Force 2

He was seen as RAW agent Shiv Sharma, who is a nerdy hacker and plans something big. The film tanked at the box office but his acting was appreciated.

5. Kai Po Che

Though he had less on-screen presence, he made a big impact. The actor essayed the role of grown-up Ali, who goes on to play in the Indian cricket team.

