Happy Birthday Tahir Raj Bhasin: 83 to Mardaani, 5 powerful roles played by the actor that won our hearts

Tahir Raj Bhasin has emerged as one of the finest actors in the young generation of actors. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the comedy thriller film, Kismat Love Paisa Dilli and later made his brief appearances in Kai Po Che! and One by Two. However, it was his negative role in the 2014-film Mardaani starring Rani Mukerji that earned him immense popularity and has been loved by everyone ever since. The actor has since starred in blockbusters like Force 2, Manto, Chhichhore, and 83. He has also featured in web series including Time Out and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The star has been seen playing some interesting and powerful roles on the silver screen. As Tahir Raj Bhasin celebrates his 35th birthday today, here is a look at the best roles played by the actor so far which have won a million hearts.

1. Karan 'Walt' Rastogi in Mardaani

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film starred Rani Mukerji, Jisshu Sengupta, and Saanand Verma in supporting roles. Tahir Raj Bhasin essayed the role of a Delhi-based kingpin named Karan Rastogi who runs a cartel involving child trafficking and drugs.

2. Shiv Sharma in Force 2

Tahir Raj Bhasin starred in the action spy thriller Force 2 as the antagonist opposite John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha, directed by Abhinay Deo. He was seen as RAW agent Shiv Sharma, who is a nerdy hacker.

3. Derek D’Souza in Chhichhore

Released in 2019, Chhichhore starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, with Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad in supporting roles. In the film, Tahir was seen as an athlete named Derek D'Souza.

4. Vikrant Singh Chauhan in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a Netflix series in which Tahir Raj Bhasin essayed the role of Vikrant Singh Chauhan in the romantic crime thriller streaming show, directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series also starred Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles.

5. Sunil Gavaskar in 83

Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the sports drama film, 83. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, and others.

Also Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin on being typecast for playing negative role: Used to wonder if I will ever play lead role