Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 10 adorable moments of Tim with Saif Ali Khan that prove they are alike

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. But if there is anyone who can steal her limelight then it has to be both her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Today is Taimur’s birthday and social media is buzzing with wishes for the little munchkin. We bring to you a list of adorable pictures of Tim and his father Saif Ali Khan that will set major father-son goals. Best out of waste

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. The father-son duo seemed to be bonding over some school project where the actor helped his son build a mind-blowing rock band stage out of waste.

Eid Mubarak! The entire Pataudi family came together to celebrate Eid. This picture-perfect moment has Saif and both his sons sitting near him with his wife and sisters too. Tim seems to be in a grumpy mood while Saif seems to be holding him.

Twinning father-son This is one of the funniest pictures of the Pataudi’s. Tim can be seen with his fingers in his nose while Saif holds him as he poses with Kareena and Jeh.

Ice-cream selfie Taimur looks really excited as he gulps on his ice cream while Saif is trying to click a selfie.

Lazying on bed Kareena seems to have clicked this picture when neither of her boys were ready. Saif and Taimur are on the bed while Saif is in the middle of his breakfast session, Tim seems to be drawing something.

Twinning father-son Taimur and Saif twin in a grey coloured kurta and white pyjama as the actor lifts his son in his arms while Kareena lifts Jeh in her arms.

Pray time Saif and Taimur stand with folded hands in front of the home temple in this adorable picture.

Yoga Time Saif and Taimur indulge in some Yoga together and we love to see the father-son duo stay fit and healthy.

Farming day! Daddy takes his son for a field day and indeed they seem to be having a lot of fun.