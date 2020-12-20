Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 5 times little Tim proved that he’ll be the coolest elder brother

As Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older today, here is a look at some of his adorable pics which prove that he is one of the coolest star kids in tinselville.

Star kids have always been the centre of media attraction. Be it, and ’s son AbRam, ’s kid Roohi and Yash, Abhishek Bachchan and ’s , everyone has been winning hearts ever since they were born. Amid this, there is one star kid who has been paparazzi’s favourite since forever. We are talking about and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. The little prince Pataudi has been the talk of the town since the day he came to this world.

Not just the nation has been going gaga over his adorable looks, Tim also manages to keep the paparazzi on their toes every time he steps out in the city. Interestingly, Taimur is all set to be an elder brother soon as Kareena and Saif will be welcoming their second child in March next year. And while all eyes are on Bebo’s second pregnancy, Taimur continues to win hearts with his charm. In fact, he is making the headlines once again as little Tim is set to turn four now. So, on his birthday today, here’s a look at how Taimur is going to be the coolest eldest brother.

Taimur is the in house Picasso

The COVID 19 lockdown has been quite creative for Taimur and Kareena’s Instagram is proof for this. The little munchkin was seen showing off his artistic side as he turned the in house Picasso and tried his hands at wall panting. This isn’t all. He even managed to make a beautiful Ganpati with the help of legos.

Taimur loves gardening with daddy

Not just painting, Taimur loves gardening as well. In fact, he was seen learning some gardening skills with his daddy Saif Ali Khan as they planted some new plants in the pot in their house. Taimur is, undoubtedly, a multi-talented child.

The young fashion icon

Taimur never fails to grab the eyeballs not just because he is a star kid, but also for his impressive style. From stylish casuals to simple kurta pyjama look, Taimur aces the art of nailing every look he dons. In fact, he was even seen turning muse for during their recent vacation in Dehradun.

Swag among the paps

Taimur happens to be paparazzi’s favourite and there are no doubts about the same. While we find it hard to take eyes off his adorable expressions, his varied moods are also captured by the paps- be it Tim waving at them happily or him asking them to call him Tim. In fact, recently the Pataudi prince was even seen yelling at the paps not to take his pics. Isn’t that a perfect Nawabi style?

Young potter is too cool to miss

After trying his hands at painting and gardening, Taimur recently went on to learn pottery as well. Mommy Kareena was seen giving the little munchkin some pottery lessons during their Dehradun vacation and he did have a gala time learning pottery.

