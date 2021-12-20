Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 5 Times Tim proved to be happy kid with his cute shenanigans in front of paps

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Taimur Ali Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in the industry. The little munchkin has been the apple of everyone’s eyes since the day he was born and ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan had made her social media debut, she is often seen giving glimpses of Taimur’s adorable moments. Be it practising yoga like his mommy, learning gardening skills with daddy Saif, being a perfect elder brother to baby Jeh or his playtime with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, each of Taimur’s videos or pics are a thing among the fans.

This isn’t all. Taimur has also been one of the most sought after star kids when it comes to paps and he manages to keep the paps on their toes every time he steps out in the city. From his adorable tactics to his style sense. everything about him manages to make the headlines. In fact, little Tim is quite friendly with paps and is often seen interacting with them. So, as he turns a year older today, we bring you some of his cute shenanigans in front of the shutterbugs:

Taimur asks paps ‘Can I Go?

As Taimur had stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and sister Inaaya, he was seen getting excited watching the paps. However, it was his sweet gesture towards the shutterbugs that had won hearts. In the video, Taimur was seen waving at the paps and asking if he can go while making his way to the car. This video will undoubtedly make you fall in love with his cuteness.

Taimur bumps his head in the door

Little Tim is often excited when he sees the video and ends up being goofy around them. However, this happy child was seen bumping his head in the door in one of the videos that went viral on social media. In the video, as he arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s house with mommy Kareena and grandma Babita, he once again got excited while seeing the paps. In the bout of excitement, he was seen rushing inside the building and ended up bumping his head in the door. Didn’t he remind each one of us of our childhood days?

A jump of excitement

Taimur is indeed a happy child who doesn’t miss a chance to spread his positivity. The little munchkin, who is quite friendly with the attention he gets from the paps, was seen making a stunning exit from his building as jumped up in the air and was seen hopping towards his car.

When Taimur responded to paps

While Taimur has been enjoying the media attention since he was born, he is quite accustomed to having them around everywhere. In the video, the young munchkin was seen with his parents at the airport and made sure to respond to the paps with a “Bye”. His cuteness is unmissable as he made his way towards his car.

Taimur greeted fans with a namaste

Taimur, who looked adorable in an orange coloured t-shirt and shorts, won hearts as he greeted the paps with a namaste. He was also seen enjoying shehnai being played by an anonymous man outside his home and even asked the person to play more of it. Adorable, isn’t it?

