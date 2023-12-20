Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 8 fun revelations made by Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and more about starkid

Today, December 20 is the most special day for Bollywood’s royal couple-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Exactly seven years ago, the couple embraced parenthood after welcoming their first child, a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. The little munchkin turns 7 today and on this special occasion, we are taking a look back on some of the candid and fascinating revelations about the little kiddo that have been made by his family members including Ranbir Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on various occasions.

8 candid revelations about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan

1. On being named Taimur Ali Khan

The cute little kiddo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. The couple named him Taimur. In an interview with Indian Express, while spilling the beans on naming her son Taimur, Bebo revealed, “When we came up with the name… Saif actually said… He grew up with a neighbor friend, and he always really liked his name and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here.”

2. The first thing Taimur asks after he comes from school: ‘Abba kahan hain’

Earlier during the chat show hosted by Kareena Kapoor, What Women Want, Animal star Ranbir Kapoor shared a big secret about Tim Tim as he said, “Saif told me a great story. Saif said when Taimur comes from School, first he says, ‘Abba kaha hai (where is dad?)’. The person answers and then he says, ‘Jeh kaha hai (Where is Jeh)’. The person answers, and then he asks ‘Ammi Kaha hai (Where is mom)’.”

To which, Kareena quipped, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. He’s like, okay, now, what’s happening? That’s so mean, but whatever! I love both my kids equally."

3. Ranbir Kapoor confessed being ‘starstruck’ by Taimur Ali Khan

A couple of months back during a Zoom interaction with fans, when the doting uncle Ranbir Kapoor was queried about his nephew Taimur Ali Khan, he had admitted to being 'starstruck' upon meeting him for the first time. Spilling beans on Raha's meeting with Taimur and Jeh, Ranbir shared that they've been to each other's houses, but given her young age, she cannot recognize people.

4. Saif Ali Khan hopes Taimur to become an actor



In the year 2020, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Saif had hoped for Taimur to become an actor too. He had said, “I hope he finds a nice job when he grows up," adding, “I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I’d like him to be an actor.”

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan confessed to being fussy about Taimur’s bedtime



In 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan during one of the episodes of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri was asked about her parenting style. In response to this, the actress revealed, “The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much.”

She admitted getting annoyed when Saif insists on watching movies late at night and asserted that her kids getting 12 hours of sleep.

6. Taimur loves Turkey and Croissants

Kareena Kapoor has always been very open about her family and often shares adorable glimpses on her social media posts. In the posts shared by the actress, the kiddo’s love for Turkey and Croissants need no description.

7. When Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur bullies everyone at home

During an interaction with EastIndia Comedy in 2020, Saif shared that though he wants to be a bit strict with Tim Tim, Kareena spoils him a little following which he bullies everyone at home.

He had stated, “I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife’s first (laughs), she kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he bullies everyone at home. I don’t want to go to school, so all that’s happening."

He added, "He is very sweet, I love you and my family. Then recently someone said 'no' to him for the first time and he was like 'I don't like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you'."

8. When Taimur called Sara ‘Gol’

A few years back, Taimur’s sister, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Feet Up With The Stars Season 3 where she was asked if Taimur used to call her ‘gol (round)’? To this, she revealed, “He called me gol once, and it became like funny but he didn't call me gol he was just saying gol in general. I don't think he is body-shaming me, which has been conducted as a meaning.”

As a matter of fact, in an interview with ABP News in 2018, Sara also stated that Taimur calling her ‘gol’ is the ‘cutest thing’ he does on seeing her.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan after dating each for several years tied the nuptial knot on October 16, 2012. Nearly four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and their second child, a cute baby boy, Jeh (Jehangir) Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

Hands down, both the Pataudi brothers are too aww-adorable, and here’s wishing the birthday boy, Taimur Ali Khan a very Happy Birthday, today!