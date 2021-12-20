Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & others send love to Tim as he turns 5

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s darling son Taimur Ali Khan has turned five today and the proud mommy can’t keep calm. While she has been showering love on the little munchkin with an adorable unseen video on social media, the social media is also abuzz with heartfelt posts for Taimur. Amid this, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and her BFF Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also took to social media to shower birthday love on the little munchkin along with his cute pics.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of herself with little Tim sitting in her lap as they posed for the camera together. She captioned the image as, “Big boy! Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you toooo much. #happybirthday #lolomalovestaimur”. On the other hand, Malaika took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of Taimur with Arhaan Khan. She wrote, “Happy birthday our little baby Tim @kareenakapoorkhan #saifu” along with a heart emoticon. Neha Dhupia also shared a pic of Taimur with her daughter Mehr and wrote, “Happy Birthday Tim… @kareenakapoorkhan missing celebrating with you” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at birthday wishes for Taimur Ali Khan:

Earlier, Kareena, who had shared the video of Taimur’s first steps, wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.