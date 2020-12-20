Happy Birthday Taimur: From unseen photo with Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika & Arjun Kapoor's wishes as he turns 4

Sharing adorable photos with birthday boy Taimur, we also got to see an unseen photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's son Taimur has clocked another year round the sun as he turns four-years-old. The young one has already taken over social media as his aunts, close family friends and celebrities flooded Instagram to wish Tim on his 4th birthday. Sharing adorable photos, we also got to see an unseen photo of and Taimur as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished him.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a collage of photos with the toddler and showered some birthday love. Kareena made sure to repost all these wishes on her Instagram Stories and thank her family members. Kareena and Saif's close friends and boyfriend also wished Tim with photos from their Dharamshala trip a few weeks ago.

Sharing a solo photo of Taimur, Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday Tim Tim.. need to know the menu for today." Replying to this, Kareena revealed what's special for the day and said, "The menu is cake, cake and more cake." Meanwhile, thanking Malaika for her wish, Kareena replied, "Thank you my hottest aunt."

Take a look at all the social media love for Taimur on his 4th birthday:

Meanwhile, Kareena also shared a special video for her son and penned a heartfelt note which read, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

Kareena and Saif will soon be welcoming their second child in March 2021.

ALSO READ: On Taimur's 4th birthday, 'amma' Kareena Kapoor shares a truckload of memories of her 'hardworking' boy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×