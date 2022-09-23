Happy Birthday Tanuja: Kajol pays tribute and wishes her mother-veteran actress as she turns 79

Veteran actress Tanuja has turned a year older today. She has also completed 70 years in Bollywood. She is better known for her roles in Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav among many others. Tanuja's first movie was Chhabili in 1960. She is also the mother of actresses Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Today on her special day, Kajol shared a video and penned down a heartfelt note. She thanked her for teaching her everything in life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, “She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “ if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom. #tanuja.”

In the video, we can see different clips from Tanuja's films. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

