Happy Birthday Tanushree Dutta: 5 powerful statements made by former Miss India that shook social media

On Tanushree Dutta’s 37th birthday, we jot down 5 statements she has made in the past that have had a powerful impact. Take a look.

Tanushree Dutta is one of the very few actresses in the film industry who is unafraid to speak her mind. The courageous diva has always taken a stand whenever it is needed. Being a part of several Bollywood movies, the actress has inspired people from around the country by actively sharing her story on social media. Starting her career by competing in pageants, the actress was crowned the winner of Femina Miss India in 2013. Tanushree decided to quit acting and move to the US. Despite moving to a different country, the actress has been keeping her fans updated with her life.

As the catalyst for the #Metoo movement in India, the actress mobilized women from all over India to speak up about the everyday harassment they face, be it at their workplaces or homes, and inspired thousands of women to air their complaints. By voicing her own opinions, Tanushree has inspired many to do the same.

On Tanushree’s 37th birthday, we take a look back at 5 powerful statements made by the actress:

Car Vandalism

When I first filed an FIR, I had told the police a minute-by-minute account of everything that happened. My complaint did not end up in the FIR. My CINTAA complaint in 2008 had every detail of the incident.

Thoughts on society

I am waiting for justice, but I don't know what kind of justice I am waiting for. The laws and rules in our country are twisted and justice is delayed. People till today did not even take harassment seriously.

Thoughts on dealing with trauma

Sometimes women need time to deal with the trauma. We shouldn't ask questions like why not then and why now. Introspect. It is never too late to look at yourself.

Empowering women

I have seen the obnoxious attitude of a lot of women who have come forward and thrashed women who have come out. An average Indian woman doesn't even have a voice.

Response on #MeToo movement

What is the logic behind calling it an elitist movement? Does it take away the fact that there is an issue at hand? What is wrong with #MeToo being an elitist movement? If we don't bring awareness, what hope does a woman living in a village and dependent on a khap panchayat have?

