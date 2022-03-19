Happy Birthday Tanushree Dutta: Quitting films to taking spirituality, here’s what she did post leaving B-town

Tanushree Dutta is a former Miss India, model and actress. She became an overnight sensation with her debut movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Released in 2005, the romantic thriller also featured Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in the lead. The diva had won millions of hearts with her beauty and panache. Thereafter, Tanushree went on feature in several movies like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol, Good Boy Bad Boy, etc. opposite actors like Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Jimmy Sheirgill, etc. which spoke volumes about her versatility.

However, much to everyone’s surprise Tanushree went on to quit movies after 5 years. Her last movie came out in 2010. While Tanushree’s decision to quit films came as a shock to everyone, there have been speculations about what she did after quitting Bollywood. As Tanushree is turning a year older today, here’s an insight into the actress’ life after leaving showbiz.

Tanushree quit Bollywood in 2010

Tanushree Dutta’s last movie happens to be the 2010 release Apartment. Helmed by Jag Mundra, the movie was a thriller drama and featured Rohit Roy, Anupam Kher and Neetu Chandra along with the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress.

Things changed post her Ladakh visit

While Tanushree felt restless in life, her life changed poster her visit to Ladakh. During her interview with Filmfare, the actress stated, “Once, I saw the map of Ladakh in my dream. Something told me to go to Ladakh. This was the beginning of my spiritual journey. In Ladakh, I came across a Buddhist meditation centre where I learnt the simple breathing technique. There was no big talk! That did the trick. Someone returned my life to me. An uncanny peace returned. My food habits fell milder. I was advised Vipassana. Before Ladakh, I was like a possessed person. I was exorcised in Ladakh”.

Moving to the US

The actress had moved to the US post quitting films and as per Filmfare, she did a short course at the New York Film Academy. While she did return to India later, she chose to get back to the States and make a living there while staying away from the showbiz world.

Taking up meditation

Talking to DNA, Tanushree said that the spiritual path happened on its own. She recalled that while she was having her share of lows, struggling with PTSD, her friend introduced her to spirituality. “In 2009, I had a dream, a vision of Jesus Christ. I had an out-of-body experience. I had an encounter with Jesus and he healed me”. She also stated that she always had a quest for spirituality and even got into yoga and meditation. During the interview, Tanushree also stated that she did Diksha, Shiv Sadhna, Budh Sadhna, Vipassana, studied scriptures and more. She also stated that after heading back to the US she continued her studies on Bible, Bhagwad Gita and Vipassana.

Gearing up for a comeback

As of now, Tanushree Dutta is looking forward to making a comeback in Bollywood. She has announced a comeback in 2020 and has been working hard to get in shape ever since. In fact, the actress, in an interview with India Today, stated that she had offers from movies and web series. Tanushree also emphasised that she is open to opportunities from Hollywood as well.

