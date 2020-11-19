Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Five times the Marjaavaan actress gave us major fashion goals with her outfits

As Tara Sutaria has turned a year older today, here's a look at the times when the diva gave us major fashion goals with her sartorial choices.

Tara Sutaria is going to celebrate her 25th birthday on November 19. The actress is currently in the Maldives with her beau Aadar Jain. Tara is the newest kid on the block, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 along with Ananya Panday. Both of them starred opposite Tiger Shroff and since then, she has become quite popular. Fans like her not only for her films but for her fashion choices too. She always makes a show-stopper statement with her outfits.

Tara loves to keep it stylish when it comes to her looks. The actress keeps bringing the newest fashion to the table with her sartorial choices. Tara is a qualified dancer as well as a singer. The beautiful singer has been singing from the age of seven. The actor has recorded songs in India as well as in Hollywood for films. She has sung in Bollywood movies like Taare Zameen Par and Guzaarish.

As the diva turned a year older today, here's a look at the times when she gave us major fashion goals with her outfits:

She looks all glam as she wears a white blazer as a dress without a shirt and she makes a bold statement with it!

Tara looks absolutely glamorous as she sports a black-hued bikini with a plunging neckline paired with a big statement hat.

The actress wears a shimmery bandeau top for a party instead of a sequined dress. She styles it with a long jacket and mini skirt.

She wore an orange coloured outfit paired with a sports bra for one of her photoshoots.

Tara dons a grey coloured sequence saree paired with a bikini-style blouse for a festive occasion.

The actor was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. The movie starred Siddarth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It was released on November 15, 2019. The actor will be next seen in Milan Luthria's upcoming film. Reportedly, the film will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. She also has Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

