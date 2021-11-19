Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Who do you think she looks best with Sidharth Malhotra or Tiger Shroff? VOTE

Tara Sutaria is one of the most promising and good-looking actresses in the entertainment industry. She has come a long way in her career and within this span, the actress has created a niche for herself. Be it singing, dance or performance, Tara is everywhere and her fans also adore her. Well, currently she is busy shooting for her next film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The poster of the action drama is already out and it has received a good response from the audience.

But do you know that she has started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and went on to star in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. However, in 2019, the actress stepped into Bollywood with the film Student of the Year 2. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday. And for this film which she has also won Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut and was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Well, in the same year her second film Marjaavaan released opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She played a mute girl role in the action film drama. The songs of the film became extremely popular. And her chemistry with the actor was also loved by fans.

On the work front, the actress has a few films lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Tadap co starring Ahan Shetty. He is making his acting debut with the film. To note, the trailer of the film has already been released. She also has Ek Villain 2 lined up.

Today the actress is celebrating her birthday and on this special occasion, we are conducting a poll asking who do you think she looks best with, Sidharth Malhotra or Tiger Shroff?

