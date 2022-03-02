Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 5 times actor spoke about Jackie-Ayesha, Krishna & proved he’s a family man

Tiger Shroff – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The handsome hunk, who made his debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, has successfully managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry with his sheer hard work, dedication, and has also proved his versatility on the big screen. From playing a romantic hero to a dancing star, action hero, and more, Tiger Shroff is known for presenting something new to the table every time he hits the big screen.

But apart from this, Tiger Shroff is also seen making headlines for his personal life as well. The Student of The Year 2 actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing adorable posts for his family members including dad Jackie Shroff, mommy Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff, and has time and again proved that his family means the world to him. And while Tiger often wins millions of hearts with his 'true blue family man' image, here, on his birthday today, we bring you 5 instances wherein the War star has proved that his family comes first to him.

A proud son

Tiger Shroff has always been a proud son and has always spoken about how he looks up to his father Jackie. In one of his interviews, Tiger spoke about his father’s life in a chawl. “Even after becoming an overnight superstar with his first film, Hero, he continued to stay there for a good five to six years. It is amazing to hear about his humble background, his beginnings in the industry and what he’s accomplished”, Tiger told Man’s World India. He also emphasized how his parents made sure he had a simple childhood like any other child.

On his comparison with dad

Ever since Tiger made his debut in Bollywood, he has been compared with Jackie time and again. While Tiger takes great pride in being addressed as Jackie Shroff, he feels there is no comparison between his father and him. In fact, when renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai had praised the father-son duo and wrote, “A great tribute to his father Jackie Shroff is his own bright son Tiger Shroff as 'Hero' Vs 'Hero' since 1980s and now 2018. I feel so proud of both of them”. To this, Tiger replied that there can be just one hero and that is Jackie Shroff and that there is no comparison between them. In fact, in one of his interviews, Tiger also emphasized that his only aim in life is to make his father proud.

Purchasing a house for his mother

Like every doting son, Tiger always aims at giving his parents the world. However, there is one thing he is really proud of and that is buying a house for parents Jackie and Ayesha. Talking about the same, Tiger told Mumbai Mirror, “They've given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, So I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie Shroff) too”. He also asserted that his mother is his biggest motivation and he pushes himself to work hard to make her happy and proud.

Equation with sister Krishna

Not just a perfect son, Tiger has also been a doting brother to Krishna and their sibling bond never fails to win hearts. During a conversation with the Times of India, Krishna stated that the Baaghi actor isn’t a typical possessive elder brother. Instead, he is quite non-judgemental and understanding. In fact, the handsome actor even gifted his baby sister a solo trip to the Maldives on her birthday. He penned a sweet note for her, which read, “Happy birthday Keeshu!! Love you so much. Wish the best of everything for you this year! Don’t know what to gift you so thought of just gifting you a trip to the Maldives for “1 person only”."

When Tiger shared his definition of home

Undoubtedly, Tiger is quite attached to his parents and wouldn’t shy in moving the mountains for them. The actor had also won hearts when he defined what home means to him and told FPJ, “For me, home is where my parents are. They mean the world to me. Everything I do, it is to make them feel proud of me”.

