Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh & more wish the actor

Tiger Shroff is busy this year on his birthday. The actor is shooting for his next upcoming film Heropanti 2. The shoot is going on in Thailand. It also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in a pivotal role in Ahmed Khan’s directorial. Well, the actor has been receiving a lot of wishes from fans and celebrities on his birthday. Fans are sharing a lot of scenes from his films on social media. And actors like Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon among others shared his photo on their Instagram stories along with wish.

Ananya Panday wrote, “Miss you and all your cheat meal.” Kriti Sanon who made her debut with Tiger shared a video of doing exercise with him and wrote, ‘Happiest birthday Tiggy. Thanks for being a lovely costar and the best on set trainer.” Rakul Preet Singh also shared the actor’s photo and wished him. Tiger is shooting in Thailand for the last leg of the shoot for Heropanti 2. It is the sequel of Heropanti which starrer Kriti Sanon.

Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor on his Instagram handle. Disha Patani had shared a video of Tiger on her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff (sic)."

Take a look at the wishes here:

On the work front, Tiger has Baaghi 2, Heropanti 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya and Ganapath lined up in his kitty.

