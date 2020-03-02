Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Baaghi 3 star meets his fan on his special day and wins hearts with his swag

As Tiger Shroff is inundated with best wishes on his birthday, he also met his fan on his special day.

Tiger Shroff, who has been in the industry for six years now, has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. From being a romantic hero to an action star, his journey has been inspirational and also earned him a massive fan following. And while Tiger is gearing up for upcoming action drama Baaghi 3, his fan army is in a celebratory mood. After all, Bollywood’s new action star has turned a year older today. Needless to say, the actor has been inundated with best wishes from celebrities and fans across the world.

Overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way, Tiger even met some of his fans before heading for the promotions Baaghi 3 with co-star and Ahmed Khan. Interestingly, one of Tiger’s fans shared a picture of himself with the birthday boy wherein in the War star was seen posing with a swag in a black sweatshirt and green track pants. Tiger’s messy hairdo certainly made several fans skip a heartbeat.

Take a look at Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff’s unseen pic with a fan on his birthday:

Talking about the work front, Baaghi 3 happens to be the third installment of the popular Baaghi franchise. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, the movie will be hitting the screens on March 6 this year. Besides, Tiger will also be seen in the sequel of his 2014 release Heropanti which is slated to release on July 16, 2021. “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir,” he had written on social media.

Credits :Instagram

