Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani wishes her ‘Baagh'; Says he'll always be frightening to dance with

Today, as Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday, alleged girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-actor, , took to social media to extend her warm wishes for the actor. Right in the morning, this Malang actress took to social media to wish Tiger Shroff as she shared a throwback video wherein the two are seen dancing to ’s Bang Bang song. In the video, which happens to be Disha and Tiger’s first dance block together, we can see Tiger wearing a ganji and pants whereas Disha looks stunning in a crop top and black jeggings and let us admit, that these two are magic back then and continue to be magic till date.

Alongside the video, Disha wrote, “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshroff…” Soon after, Tiger Shroff thanked Disha for the wish as he wrote, “So cute thank u d...”

We all know that Tiger Shroff, as we speak, is busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3 and during a recent interview, when Tiger was asked about his rapport with Disha Patani, the Heropanti actor had said that Disha is very easy going, and has no tantrums and since they both go out for lunch every now and then, they get clicked together. Post Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen wooing Tiger in Baaghi 3 as she will be seen in a special song in the film titled Do You Love Me? Post Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti 2 and it was only a few days back that Tiger Shroff announced Heropanti 2 as he released two posters of the film.

