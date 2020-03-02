  1. Home
Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Fans send Baaghi 3 star wishes; Call him master dancer and fitness inspiration

One of the most popular action stars, Tiger Shroff has turned a year older today. On his special day, fans showered him with lot of love on social media. Check it out.
4199 reads Mumbai
Among the Bollywood stars who are known for their action packed performances in films, Tiger Shroff has managed to carve his niche and garner a lot of love from fans. The star who kicked off his career with Heropanti is now one of the most loved action stars in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. On Monday, Tiger turned 30 and his fans decided to celebrate his special day on social media by showering him with a lot of good wishes. 

While last night, Tiger’s mom, Ayesh Shroff penned a heartfelt note for her son, this morning, Baaghi 3 star’s close friend Disha Patani also wished him on social media. Shraddha Kapoor shared Baaghi 3’s new poster to wish Tiger and mentioned that working with him from Baaghi to the third instalment has been amazing. Amidst all of this, Tiger’s fans also poured in their love in the form of sweet messages and adorable videos for the actor on social media. 

A user wrote, “Many Happy Returns Of The Day Badshah of stunt Very talented very good looking Very good actor superstar Tiger Shroff sir #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff.” Another user mentioned Tiger’s character from War and wished the handsome star. He wrote, “Many many Happy returns of the day to our beloved Kalid Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF Have a successful year ahead.”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s birthday wishes:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande. The film also stars Jackie Shroff along with Tiger in a special role. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Amidst the buzz of Baaghi 3, Tiger also announced Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. While Heropanti will be released in 2021, Baaghi 3 hits the screens on March 6, 2020. 

Credits :Twitter

