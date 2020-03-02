Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Fans send Baaghi 3 star wishes; Call him master dancer and fitness inspiration

One of the most popular action stars, Tiger Shroff has turned a year older today. On his special day, fans showered him with lot of love on social media. Check it out.

Among the Bollywood stars who are known for their action packed performances in films, Tiger Shroff has managed to carve his niche and garner a lot of love from fans. The star who kicked off his career with Heropanti is now one of the most loved action stars in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. On Monday, Tiger turned 30 and his fans decided to celebrate his special day on social media by showering him with a lot of good wishes.

While last night, Tiger’s mom, Ayesh Shroff penned a heartfelt note for her son, this morning, Baaghi 3 star’s close friend also wished him on social media. shared Baaghi 3’s new poster to wish Tiger and mentioned that working with him from Baaghi to the third instalment has been amazing. Amidst all of this, Tiger’s fans also poured in their love in the form of sweet messages and adorable videos for the actor on social media.

A user wrote, “Many Happy Returns Of The Day Badshah of stunt Very talented very good looking Very good actor superstar Tiger Shroff sir #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff.” Another user mentioned Tiger’s character from War and wished the handsome star. He wrote, “Many many Happy returns of the day to our beloved Kalid Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF Have a successful year ahead.”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s birthday wishes:

Gentlemen looks & sauve personality has got everyone internment since Heropanti 2014! Wishing @iTIGERSHROFF a very happy birthday. May your special day be amazing, wonderful, unforgettable… just like you. May success and happiness surround you.#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/wvhXPS8RXy — SORRU SINGH (@ImsorruSingh) March 2, 2020

@iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @TSeries @karanjohar @bindasbhidu Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day Badshah of stunt Very talented very good looking Very good actor superstar Tiger Shroff sir#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/VWUDnG2eAe — Sujeet Kumar (@Sujeetkumarabvp) March 2, 2020

Happy birthday my hero!! Wishing you an abundance of happiness & luck!! I love you so much. Thank you for always inspiring me & being yourself. You deserve the world. All the best for #Baaghi3!! Smash it!!!#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/Jiq5iY4EL7 — (@tigermyluv) March 2, 2020

Happy Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF ! Fittest actor in the industry.#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Piyush Kashyap (@TheRSS_Piyussh) March 2, 2020

A special wish from his Little fan...!

My little brother wishes his favorite Hero...!!

Happy birthday Tiger Shroff..

How cute he is..!! @iTIGERSHROFF @AyeshaShroff@TeamTIGERSHROFF

Once again Happy birthday Hero..!!

#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/GOKHlUiPlV — Tigerjackieshroff_universe (@Tigerjackieshr9) March 2, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday Tiger bhai ji India’s best action superstar tiger Bhai m aap ka bhute bada fan hu @iTIGERSHROFF

God bless & all the best for #baaghi3 #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Manish Pandit g (@Ipanditmanish) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande. The film also stars Jackie Shroff along with Tiger in a special role. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Amidst the buzz of Baaghi 3, Tiger also announced Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. While Heropanti will be released in 2021, Baaghi 3 hits the screens on March 6, 2020.

