Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Ten times the Baaghi actor gave his own twist to the Bollywood songs

Today on Tiger Shroff's 30th birthday, we would like to show you the top ten dance videos of the birthday boy in which he gave his own twist and style to some of the Bollywood songs.
2172 reads Mumbai
Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2012 with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon.  In preparation for the role, he underwent flexibility training. For his performance, Shroff received a lot of praise for his dancing skills and amazing stunts. With his first film itself, Tiger gained a lot of fans and popularity. Later, in the year 2016, Tiger reteamed with Nadiadwala and Sabbir Khan in the action thriller Baaghi. 

Tiger's onscreen pair with Shraddha Kapoor was loved by his fans. Tiger went on to prove his acting chops and dance in various films like Munna Michael, Baaghi 2, War and much more. He was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and was loved a lot by the critics as well as the audiences. And now, the actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. He is pairing up again with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020. Besides action, we all know that Tiger loves to dance and he is an amazing dancer.

 

Today on Tiger Shroff's 30th birthday, we would like to show you the top ten dance videos of the birthday boy in which he gave his own twist and style to some Bollywood songs. Have a look here:

1. Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Old is gold ... loved this era and this song! Anddd love these Guys' #choreography @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

2. Khalibali from Padmaavat:

3. Deewana Hai Dekho from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fav movie...fav song! #k3g @hrithikroshan @karanjohar @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram @shaziasamji

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

4. Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai:

5. Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

barrr #choreoby my main man @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram @shaziasamji

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

6. Yo Yo Honey Singh's Urvashi:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hope you guys are “#takingiteasy“ this holiday!

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

7. Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year:

8. O Saki Saki from Musafir:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday timepass #choreobypiyushhh #sharaabi @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

9. Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon from God Tussi Great Ho:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love jamming with this champion, trying one of his choreographies # #workinprogress # @swainvikram @piyush_bhagat

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

10. Whistle Baja from Heropanti:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy #gurupurnima guru jithank you for giving me a little bit of your gift @pareshshirodkar

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Pinkvilla wishes Tiger Shroff a very happy birthday!!

