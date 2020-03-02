Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Ten times the Baaghi actor gave his own twist to the Bollywood songs

Today on Tiger Shroff's 30th birthday, we would like to show you the top ten dance videos of the birthday boy in which he gave his own twist and style to some of the Bollywood songs.

Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2012 with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. In preparation for the role, he underwent flexibility training. For his performance, Shroff received a lot of praise for his dancing skills and amazing stunts. With his first film itself, Tiger gained a lot of fans and popularity. Later, in the year 2016, Tiger reteamed with Nadiadwala and Sabbir Khan in the action thriller Baaghi.

Tiger's onscreen pair with was loved by his fans. Tiger went on to prove his acting chops and dance in various films like Munna Michael, Baaghi 2, War and much more. He was last seen in War with . The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and was loved a lot by the critics as well as the audiences. And now, the actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. He is pairing up again with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020. Besides action, we all know that Tiger loves to dance and he is an amazing dancer.

Today on Tiger Shroff's 30th birthday, we would like to show you the top ten dance videos of the birthday boy in which he gave his own twist and style to some Bollywood songs. Have a look here:

1. Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai:

2. Khalibali from Padmaavat:

3. Deewana Hai Dekho from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...:

4. Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai:

5. Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate:

6. Yo Yo Honey Singh's Urvashi:

7. Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year:

8. O Saki Saki from Musafir:

9. Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon from God Tussi Great Ho:

10. Whistle Baja from Heropanti:

Pinkvilla wishes Tiger Shroff a very happy birthday!!

