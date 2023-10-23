‘Happy birthday to me’: Malaika Arora gives glimpse into celebrations ft. scenic views and lots of food

Celebrating her 48th birthday, Malaika Arora has embarked on a special birthday retreat to mark the occasion. Known for offering fans an inside look into her life through social media, Malaika seized the opportunity to share snapshots from her vacation. These pictures capture moments of her relishing delicious food and savoring scenic views. Accompanying the visuals is an introspective caption, adding depth to the reflections on her special day.

Malaika Arora shares glimpses of her 48th birthday celebration

On Monday, October 23, Malaika Arora treated her fans to visuals of her birthday retreat through a series of photos. In one captivating shot, she immersed herself in the scenic view outside her lodging, surrounded by vibrant flowers and balloons, with a heartwarming 'Happy Birthday' adorning her window. Another image captures her delight as she relishes a delectable breakfast. The third photo depicts her standing beside a pool, back turned to the camera, hands raised, reveling in the outdoor ambiance. There's another moment of her savoring food with her mouth wide open, and the series concludes with a radiant, sun-kissed portrait.

In a heartfelt caption, Malaika expressed her gratitude, saying, “As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favorite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey." Infusing a poetic touch, she continued, "Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!”

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for Malaika Arora

Malaika's partner, Arjun Kapoor, showered her with a romantic birthday wish, expressing his love through an adorable picture of them together. His sweet caption read, “Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…”

