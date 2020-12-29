Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: 10 endearing family photos that prove she is the gem of a person

Twinkle Khanna is all set to celebrate her 47th birthday on 29th December 2020. Meanwhile, check out some of her pictures with the family members.

Twinkle Khanna may have bid goodbye to films a long time ago but her popularity among the fans hasn’t added a bit. The former actress who is married to Akshay Kumar has her own share of the fan base and no, it’s not only because of her acting prowess in the films but for many other reasons. For the unversed, the Bollywood starlet who is late Rajesh Khanna’s daughter also happens to be a perfect wife and an inspiring mom.

Her last movie appearance was in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001) post which many people might have thought that she won’t be a part of showbiz anymore. But she literally outshone in every field she tried her hands on after the same. Be it becoming India’s highest-selling woman writer for Mrs. Funnybones (2015) to being a film producer and a newspaper columnist, Twinkle Khanna has done it all and made her family and loved ones proud of the achievements.

Meanwhile, she also likes being active on social media. Twinkle loves sharing adorable pictures with her family members from time to time and her social media handles are filled with them. As she turns a year older on December 29, 2020, we look back into some of the endearing photos of the actress which proves she is the gem of a person. Be it her goofy pictures with Akshay Kumar or candid moments with Nitara and Aarav, the diva has won hearts multiple times with her posts.

Check out the family photos of Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar, kids, and others:

