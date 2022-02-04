Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Kaun to Bhoot; 5 best thriller movies to watch of the actress

Urmila Matondkar – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The diva has managed to win hearts with her flawless beauty, panache, impeccable acting prowess and versatility. For the uninitiated, Urmila had carved a niche for herself both as a child artist and a lead actress. In fact, she had made her debut as a child artist with the 1977 release Karm. However, her performance in 1983 release Masoom along with Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Jugal Hansraj made her the household name.

On the other hand, her stint in the 1991 release Narsimha got Urmila the due recognition as the main lead and there was no stopping for her ever since. From trying her hands on romance drama, rom-coms, family drama, crime thriller and more, Urmila Matondkar has never shied away from experimenting with her roles. In fact, she has also starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi films. Needless to say, it has always been a treat to watch her on the big screen. While Urmila has a versatile line of work, her horror thrillers have left a special impact on the audience. So, as the actress turns a year older today, here’s a look at some of her best thriller movies.

Kaun

This 1999 release psychological suspense thriller was helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and featured Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in the lead. Kaun featured Urmila in the role of a serial killer and her performance had left everyone intrigued. Written by Anurag Kashyap, the movie had managed to keep the audience hooked till the end.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

This 2001 release happens to be a romantic thriller starring Fardeen Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Sonali Kulkarni. It was a remake of the American film Fatal Attraction and featured Urmila playing the role of an obsessed lover. Her performance in the negative role left a mark on the audience.

Bhoot

Another Ram Gopal Varma on the list, Bhoot happens to be a supernatural horror film and featured Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar. Bhoot featured Urmila playing the role of a ghost possessed person. Interestingly, the movie also had Rekha and Fardeen Khan in the key roles and it did manage to send chills down our spines.

Ek Hasina Thi

This 2004 released movie was a neo-noir thriller helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Ek Hasina Thi featured Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The movie revolves around a young woman who falls head over heels in love with a charming and mysterious businessman. While everything appears to be a fairy tale, her life takes an ugly turn as she is get framed in some ugly crimes related to the underworld and gets arrested. However, she manages to get out of the prison and makes sure to take a sweet revenge.

Naina

Helmed by Shripal Morakhia, Naina was a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong-Singaporean horror film The Eye and featured Urmila in the titular role. The movie revolved around a girl named Naina who starts seeing ghosts after receiving a corneal transplant which turns her life upside down.

