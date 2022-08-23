Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: 5 lesser-known facts about Shamshera actress

Vaani Kapoor, who rose to fame with her movies Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre, has made her own place in Bollywood today. Be it her brilliant performance in films or killer looks, she has a huge fan base. And today being her birthday, we are sure there would be many who’d be celebrating it. Yes, Vaani has turned a year older today. The actress is celebrating her 34th birthday. Let’s take a look at those five least known facts about Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor grew up in a farmhouse full of animals as her father used to run an NGO

In an interview with Filmfare, the Shamshera actress revealed, "It was like a mini zoo. My only friends were ducks, dogs, monkeys, horses, rabbits… We had more than 70 dogs and numerous cats on our farm. I had a fetish for puppies so I’d even pick them up from a gutter and bring them home."

The Shuddh Desi Romance actress holds a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism Studies

Vaani has a bachelor’s degree in Tourism, from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Vaani, who had a protective childhood had once revealed that she stepped out of her house only during her internship and she later interned for three years with The Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur.

She has never had a boyfriend in school

In her Filmfare interview, the actress once said, "I’d laugh in my head when I’d see a couple canoodling. I knew once they were out of school, they wouldn’t remember each other. I knew my infatuations too would die down. I’d think long-term - marriage. I don’t know what has happened to Indian men. They are confused. Cheating on your partner is in these days, which scares the hell out of me. I don’t want to date just for the heck of it. For the time being, I’m happy dreaming about Bradley Cooper..."

Vaani Kapoor weighed around 75 kilos and wore braces when she got her first modelling assignment in Delhi

Before entering Bollywood, she tried her hands at modelling and was a popular model. She was given her first break by the prestigious Elite Model Management agency. She also walked the ramp for top designers for many fashion weeks. However, the actress was plump during her modelling days and in fact, she was shell-shocked when they chose her but then she worked out and lost weight. In an interview, she said, "Trust me modelling helps you pay your bills."

Her screen test for Shudh Desi Romance was bizzare

Vaani made her acting debut in Bollywood with ‘Shudh Desi Romance’. But you’ll be surprised to know how bizarre her screen test was. Recalling it, the actress said, “I was about to board the plane back to Delhi when she (YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma) called up and asked me to stay back and audition further. We’d visits restaurants and salons where she would ask me to enact something impromptu. Those were on-the-spot tests. They seemed bizarre initially. But I told myself if I couldn’t do it in front of a random crowd, I wouldn’t be able to do it on screen. I grew confident. It helped me get rid of my inhibitions. Those tapes went to director Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. They liked them and I was on board!”