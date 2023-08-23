Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: 5 times B-Town beauty made heads turn with her glamorous avatar

Vaani Kapoor is one of the much-loved divas whose popularity knows no bounds. The actor, who made her notable acting debut in 2013 opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput with YRF’s romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, today, Vaani has established herself as one of the most significant stars of the Hindi film industry, all by her talent and hard work. From Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana and from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, the talented towering beauty has shared screen space with some of the most desirable leading men of B-Town and has managed to steal the show equally with her strong screen presence. A blessed beauty with amazing acting skills and an enchanting persona, Vaani is a true-blue glam queen who often sets the Internet ablaze with her flawless fashion choices. She indeed has a great sense of style, and she knows how to lead the way when it comes to fashion. As the vivacious Vaani Kapoor turns a year older on Wednesday, August 23, we bring you some of her best stylish looks that serve major fashion goals to her fans and fashionistas.

Bond girl in a black gown

Vaani Kapoor kicked up a massive storm on social media when she recently dropped a slew of sexy pictures channeling her inner Bond girl in a breathtaking black gown. Vaani’s stunning thigh-high slit gown featured a daring plunging V-neckline and a chunky diamond brooch that accentuated her midriff. While the sexy thigh-high slit gave a fine show of her toned legs, the plunging neckline added the much-needed oomph to her ensemble. To compliment her bold ensemble, the actor sported a subtle glam look that consisted of nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, Kohled eyes, soft makeup, and glossy nude lips. Vaani looked like a vision as she accentuated her badass look with diamond drop earrings and strappy embellished stilettos.

‘Saree’licious!

Apart from grabbing eyeballs with glamorous gowns and ravishing red-carpet looks, Ms. Kapoor steals the spotlight every time she steps out in the city donning a saree. The Shudh Desi Romance star looked serene when she pulled off an elegant lilac and ivory saree. Vaani’s beautiful two-toned sequinned saree was a masterpiece created by Bollywood’s ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. The Shamshera star upped the ante of her ethnic number with a sleeveless blouse that had a plunging neckline. The back of her blouse was embellished with sequins and intricate embroidery. She completed her ethnic yet glamorous look with nude dewy makeup and a simple, sleek bun. The actor accessorized her graceful lilac saree with a pair of diamond studs. Vaani looked surreal as she struck beautiful poses in her lilac and ivory six yards of elegance.

Advertisement

The Sky Is ‘Blue’

Vaani Kapoor knows how to rule on the red carpet like a glam queen, and this divine look of hers is proof. This year, she took the Pinkvilla Style Awards by storm when she arrived in all her glory in a glitzy sky-blue sequin gown. Speaking about her stunning sky-blue number, Vaani’s strappy one-shoulder gown featured a fitted bodice, ruched detailing around things, followed by a sexy slit. While the fitted bodice highlighted Vaani’s curvy figure, the thigh-high slit design amped up her hot quotient. The sparking short trail added the much-needed red-carpet drama to her ensemble. She looked like a sizzling version of Cinderella as she wore glass heels with her sparkling gown. The enchantress opted for a no-accessories look and sported a sleek bun. She rocked soft and rosy make-up, and voila! Vaani slayed all the way!

How to slay in winters, ft. Vaani Kapoor

Back in January, Vaani turned up the heat in cold winters quite literally when she slipped into a sultry beige and brown winterwear. Dressed in a sleeveless beige turtle-neck crop sweater and a dark brown skirt, the actor looked like an ultimate bombshell who can ward off everybody’s winter woes with her hotness. To add a tinge of glam to her sexy and chic winter look, Vaani rocked a golden statement ring on one of her index fingers. The open-straight hair worked wonders. She kept her make-up minimal with mascara-laden eyes, a nude shade on her lips, and she let her flawless figure do all the talking.

A bodycon babe

Vaani Kapoor has a killer figure which she often loves to flaunt it. The vivacious beauty of B-Town, Vaani swept her fans off their feet when she gave them a glimpse of her tempting hourglass figure in a dark blue bodycon dress. Her body-hugging dark blue dress had a corseted-style fitted bodice that complimented her sculpted upper body. The plunging square-shaped neckline and the well-fitted silhouette of the ensemble were the biggest takeaways of Vaani’s bold look. She stood out as she wore a pair of pink pastel pumps with her all-blue attire. With soft pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips, the birthday girl simply slayed all the way.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jacqueliene Fernandez: 5 times diva set Internet on fire with her oh-so-hot photos