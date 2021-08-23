Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh or Hrithik; Who looks best opposite the actress?
Despite being just a few films old Vaani Kapoor has won million hearts. The actress gained a massive fan following after her debut film ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parneeti Chopra. The actress is also popular on social media and has millions of fans from all over the world. Apart from being a well-known actress in the Bollywood Industry, her fans and followers are also inspired by her fashion style.
In just a short span of time, it’s safe to say that Vaani Kapoor has made her way into all our hearts. Vaani was last seen in Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar, and won praises for her performance. Over the years Vaani has worked with many top-listed actors including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh, and many more. As Vaani Kapoor turns a year older today, we’re taking a walk down memory lane and giving you a choice to take your pick as her best on-screen partner.
Check out the list here.
Vaani Kapoor & Akshay Kumar (Bell Bottom)
Bell Bottom was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. Vaani Kapoor shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the recently released film. This film also marked their first collaboration.
Vaani Kapoor & Ranveer Singh (Befikre)
Vaani Kapoor worked with Ranveer Singh in Befikre. Audience and critics lauded both on-screen couple’s performances.
Vaani Kapoor & Ayushmann Khurrana (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)
The actress will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in yet to be released Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The on-screen pair has shared several pictures together leaving their fans excited.
Vaani Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan (War)
Vaani Kapoor famous dance with Hrithik Roshan from the movie War had grabbed all the eyeballs. The ‘sizzling’ chemistry between the actors had garnered praises.
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput (Shuddh Desi Romance)
Vaani Kapoor appeared with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra as the third angle in the Jaipur-set love story by Yash Raj Films.
