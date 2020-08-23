Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & others extend love and wishes

As Vaani Kapoor turns a year older today, celebrities have taken to their social media account to wish the actress, check them out.

Vaani Kapoor turns a year older and social media is flooded with wishes for the War actress. Vaani is quite an avid social media user and often posts throwback pictures and videos of herself. The actress who has more than a million followers from all over the world had etched her name in the industry in such a short span of time. Apart from being known for her impeccable acting skills, the actress is also known for her style statements. From her makeup, accessories to her gorgeous outfits, the actress always looks breathtaking.

As the actress turns 32 today, celebrities have taken to their respective social media accounts and wished the actress on her special day. Ayushman Khurana took to his Instagram account and uploaded a story wishing the actress. He shared a picture of both of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday @_VanniKapoor_ I really look forward to work with you.” Apart from the actor, also wished the actress, “Happy Birthday @_VaaniKapoor_ wishing you a wonderful year, all the love and happiness to u…”

Manish Malhotra also uploaded an Instagram story wishing the gorgeous actress on her birthday. Sharing a picture of them both together, he said, “Happy birthday dearest @_VaaniKapoor_ Stay gorgeous always with that smile of yours” He also added a few heart emoticons with his post. Nimrat Kaur shared a story and wished the actress saying, “Happiest birthday lovely!!! Stay beautiful inside out…”

Actress also wished Vaani on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful woman.” penned an adorable wish for Vaani on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday fellow cat lady. I hope you’re eating cake all day.

Here is Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and other's wishes for Vaani:

