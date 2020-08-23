Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: Five times the gorgeous actress made our hearts skip a beat with her ethnic looks

As the actress turns a year older today, we’ve made a collection of the times the actress rocked her traditional outfits.

Vaani Kapoor is quite an active social media user and has millions of fans from all over the world. She gained a massive fan following after her debut film ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parneeti Chopra. Apart from being a well-known actress in the Bollywood Industry, her fashion and style statements are loved by all. From her makeup, her choice of accessories to her breathtaking outfits, the actress never fails to impress everyone with her fashion choices.

In just a short span of time, it’s safe to say that Vaani Kapoor has made her way into all our hearts. After her last movie War where she gave an impeccable performance, the actress will next be seen in Bell Bottom starring alongside . While she is busy with her day to day activities, her pictures on social media are sure to grab your attention and leave you mesmerized. The actress can surely slay any look be it western or traditional. As Vaani Kapoor turns a year older today, we’re taking a walk down memory lane and showcasing the times the actress made our hearts skip a beat with her traditional looks.

