Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and others send love to actress

Vaani Kapoor, who made her debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance and shared the screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. Vaani has won many hearts with her looks, took breaths away with her performances, and got everyone hooked with her dance moves. As the actress celebrates her birthday today, the Internet is flooded with wishes for Vaani. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sophie Choudry, and Katrina Kaif, among others, took to their social media and penned sweet messages to the Befikre actress.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in the 2021 film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with the actress and wrote: "Happy b'day Vaani." In the film, the actress was lauded for her performance as a transgender woman. Katrina Kaif also wishes Vaani and shared her picture on her Instagram story and captioned it: "Happy birthday @_vaanikapoor_ wishing u all your heart desires," she added along with white heart emojis. Malaika Arora shared a selfie with Vaani and wrote: "Happy Birthday @_vaanikapoor_."

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, also wished Vaani and shared her picture. "Happy Birthday Vaani! Wishing you love and light always," wrote the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress. Sophie also wrote: "Happy bday you gorgeous, talented, ridiculously fit girl. Big hug @_vaanikapoor_" Diana Penty added: "Happy Birthhhhhhdaaaay my partner-in-crime @_vaanikapoor_ Wishing you the bestestestest today and always." Sharvari, Raashii Khanna, Athiya Shetty, Akansha Ranjan, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others also wished Vaani.

Along with the birthday posts, Vaani shared a glimpse of her new project and shared a blurred picture of a script alongside a vase on her story, which read, "New Beginning."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani was last seen in the period action film, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in the lead alongside Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla.

