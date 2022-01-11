Happy Birthday Vamika: How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli kept the promise of keeping fans updated about daughter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been married for over four years, have been all about enjoying simple moments in life and dishing out major couple goals. They have been making the most of their time together and it is a treat to watch them together. Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, fondly known as Virushka, started a new phase of their life as they welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Needless to say, it has been one of the best moments of the power couple’s life.

However, while continuous media attention is a part and parcel of a celeb life, Virat and Anushka had made sure to keep their little princess away from the media glare. In fact, soon after Vamika’s birthday, Virushka had shared a statement stating, “As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child”. And as Vamika is set to turn a year old today, Virat and Anushka have made sure to keep fans updated about their parenthood journey and how they have celebrated every milestone with their daughter. So, on Vamika’s first birthday, here’s a look at Virushka’s journey with the little princess:

Vamika’s introduction to the world

Anushka Sharma had taken to social media to share the first family pic post Vamika’s birth. The proud parents were seen holding their little princess in their arms and the couple couldn’t take their eyes off her. In the caption, Anushka wrote how Vamika has taken over their world. “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full,” she added.

Virat’s Women’s Day post

Virat had shared a beautiful, candid pic of Anushka and Vamika as they shared a happy moment on the occasion on Women’s Day last year and it was absolute bliss. “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother,” he added.

Virat on embracing fatherhood

During his conversation with Danish Sait, Virat Kolhi called fatherhood a life-changing experience and feels blessed to experience it. “A connect which has been different from anything else we both have experienced before. Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words… I cannot express how that feels from within. But, it’s been such a blessed and amazing time,” he added.

Vamika’s 6th month birthday

Anushka once again took the social media by a storm as she shared a glimpse of Vamika’s six month birthday celebration. Virushka celebrated the milestone during a family holiday and shared beautiful pics wherein the proud parents were seen holding Vamika close to them. Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt caption along with the pictures, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”

Anushka’s cute moment with Vamika on Ashtami

On the occasion of Asthami this year, Anushka shared another love filled pic with her daughter which was all about sheer love. In the caption, Anushka wished strength for Vamika and wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami”.

Playtime with daddy

Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse of Virat’s playtime with their little princess and it was a priceless moment. In the pic, Anushka captured an adorable father and daughter moment as they enjoyed playing together and captioned it as “My whole heart in one frame” along with a heart emoticon.

Virushka’s perfect date with Vamika

Taking to social media, Virat Kohli gave a beautiful glimpse of his family time wherein he was enjoying a meal with Anushka Sharma and Vamika in UAE ahead of the beginning of the T20 World Cup. To note, Virat makes sure Anushka and Vamika accompany him on his tours.

Celebrating Virushka’s anniversary

As Virat and Anushka celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in December 2017, they made sure to make their little princess a part of their celebration. Virat shared a beautiful pic with his ladylove Anushka and daughter Vamik and it struck the right chord with millions of hearts.

Anushka on Vamika’s qualities

In her recent interview with Grazia, Anushka opened up about her daughter and shared some qualities of Vamika. In fact, she also drew a similarity between her and Vamika and said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too”

How Vamika’s arrival made Anushka stronger

While speaking to Grazia, Anushka also revealed that Vamika’s arrival had made her stronger. “When you’re completely responsible for an individual who’s dependent on you, you don’t have time to dwell on less important things. When Virat and I look back on the moments or situations that worried us, they feel so trivial in comparison. Today, I find myself stronger, braver, and more sure of myself, way more than I've ever been. I’m making better decisions because a lot of the riff-raff has been cleared out,” she added.