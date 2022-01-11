'Happy Birthday Vamika' trends as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's princess turns 1; Netizens shower blessings

First birthday of a kid marks a major milestone in any parent's life. Speaking of this, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika is celebrating her birthday today and it certainly is a special one for her parents. The couple, who embraced parenthood last year, is currently in South Africa amid a test match series and will be celebrating there. Over the past one year, Vamika has received a lot of love from Virushka's fans and on her first birthday, many are showering her with love.

Twitter users began to trend 'Happy Birthday Vamika' as they sent out love and blessings to Virat and Anushka's princess. Many shared the cute photos that Virushka have shared on their handles of their baby girl over the course of one year. Twitter users also expressed love for Anushka and Virat as parents as they complete 1 year of parenthood. Many fans relived the sweet memories from the time when Anushka and Virat were dating to the time when Vamika was born.

A Twitter user wished Virushka and Vamika and wrote, "Happy birthday vamika.I love you. Hope you grow up just like your mom and dad. The most gentle and best human to exist on this earth." Another wrote, "Wishing you divine peace and happiness today and throughout your life. Happy birthday Vamika Kohli." Another user wrote, "It was like yesterday, when you were bornPleading face and today you have turned One! So soon it became an year A year of it Vamika you've bought endless joy and happiness to virushka and us"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma had penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his niece Vamika on social media as she turned 1. Karnesh shared a collage full of memories of Vamika, Virat and Anushka as he expressed love for the baby girl.

Currently, Anushka and Virat are in South Africa and fans are expecting the two to celebrate their baby girl's first birthday in a fun way with members of Team India.

