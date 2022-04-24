Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 10 posts by the actor that prove he is the king of Instagram

It is Varun Dhawan’s birthday! The actor is one of the most sought-after in the industry. He has given us numerous gems of movies and has proved his mettle. Be it playing a funky character in Badrinath Ki Dulhania or a role as deep as the one he essayed in October, Varun is a versatile and immensely talented actor. Recently, Varun Dhawan had made headlines after he had announced his next project Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is expected to release on April 7 next year. Another one of his hidden talents is wit and humour that is often reflected in his Instagram posts.

Varun Dhawan has been one of the most active celebs on social media. He aces the art of keeping his fans intrigued with his social media activities. Varun Dhawan often takes to his Instagram handle to share cute pictures of him and his furry friend Joey. He also shares his adorable pictures with his love Natasha Dalal. Sometimes, he shares goofy posts that make us laugh out loud. So on his birthday, here are some of his Instagram captions that are sure to make you smile!

1. "I need water"

2. "Sakht Launda"

3. "Moon Please"

4. "The only way I know I'm alive"

5. Handsome is what handsome does"

6. "Leave before you love me"

7. "Felt jacked but might delete later"

8. "My beautiful boy JOEY"

9. "Don't be a prick go get the prick"