Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 5 times star was a complete 'filmy lover boy' for wife Natasha Dalal & won hearts

On the occasion of Varun Dhawan's 34th birthday, we compiled a list of times when he was no less than a complete loving hero for wife Natasha Dalal. The couple tied the knot in January 2021.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone as they all get a chance to celebrate. Speaking of birthdays, Bollywood's fun-loving actor, turns 34 today. As Varun steps into a new year of his life, it also is his first birthday post marriage with Natasha Dalal. The couple dated for the longest time before tying the knot in an intimate affair in January 2021 at Alibaug. After introducing Natasha to his fans, there were so many times, he showed his loving side off the screen as well.

On his birthday today, we made a list of all those special moments when Varun turned into a mushy filmy hero for his then-girlfriend and now-wife Natasha Dalal. From spending special occasions with each other to celebrating each other's achievements, Varun ensured Natasha was a part of not just the big moments of his life but even the small ones. Last year, amid COVID 19 lockdown, when Varun celebrated his birthday at home, Natasha was by his side. The actor is an adoring husband to Natasha and here are 5 times he proved to be a complete filmy lover boy for her.

1. Celebrates his wife and understanding women's safety

Like every filmy lover boy, Varun, in real life, understands the importance of women's safety and we got to see his protective side for his ladylove a couple of times. Be it at his wedding telling paparazzi not to scare his new bride off or on Women's Day celebrating all the women in his life including his wife Natasha, mom and sister-in-law, Varun won hearts with these small gestures and proved to be a filmy hero off the screen as well.

2. Credits Natasha for being his pillar of strength

Varun has always played characters on screen that are fearless and not afraid to take on challenges. In his personal life too, the actor remains fearless and is not afraid to take risks and in all this, he receives a lot of support from his 'pillar of strength' Natasha. From appreciating his work to attending his movie screenings, Natasha continues to back Varun up and the actor just continues to dote on her. In a post last year, Varun expressed that as long as Natasha is by his side, he won't be afraid of anything and well, it seems that the lover boy lives his words every day.

3. Man of few words: For Varun, actions speak louder than words

Just like a filmy hero, Varun, in his personal life too believes more in action than just words and we can safely say this as he manages to send fans into meltdown with his just a few words for his ladylove. Ditching the lengthy posts, Varun has several times expressed what he feels for Natasha in just a few words and his photos with her speak volumes about their relationship. Hence, for our lover boy, his ladylove Natasha continues to be him 'every day, everywhere,' and he is not afraid to flaunt it.

4. Holi to Diwali, yeh pyaar na hoga kam, always together

It is a saying that a couple that celebrates every occasion together, stays together and it seems that our Coolie No 1 actor swears by it. Be it Diwali or Holi, over the years, Varun has ensured that he always made his ladylove a part of every celebration that takes place at Dhawan household and even with his friends. From attending screenings with Varun to being with him and his family on his lockdown birthday, Natasha has been by the actor's side on each of the happy occasions of his life. And now, as they are married, it seems our filmy lover boy will continue to hold onto this tradition and rightly so!

5. Post Shadi 'not so honeymooning' shenanigans

Post his marriage with Natasha, Varun had the world's eyes on him. But, for him, the centre of his universe continued to be his ladylove Natasha. Even though Varun resumed work and was off to Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh (AP), Natasha went to spend time with him during his off work hours. The couple, who have yet to go for their honeymoon, got some quiet moments while admiring nature in AP and well, our lover boy was way too elated to not share those with his fans. The actor shared beautiful photos while enjoying boating with his wife in AP and even joked about 'not honeymooning' with his ladylove.

Here's wishing our very own filmy lover boy, Varun Dhawan, Happy Birthday!

