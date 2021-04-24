Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Ekta Kapoor & others pen sweet wishes

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Varun Dhawan on social media. The actor turned 34 today and his friends like Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor and more penned lovely notes for the actor on social media.

Anushka, who worked with Varun in Sui Dhaaga, took to her social media handle and wished the actor on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday VD! Wishing you a safe, healthy and happy year @varundvn." Varun thanked the actress and urged her to 'stay safe.' On the other hand, his Bhediya co-star, Kriti shared the sweetest photo with him from their Ziro shooting schedule on her handle to extend wishes to him. In the photo, Kriti could be seen holding Varun's face while smiling away with him. She wrote, "Happiest birthday VD!! Wish you love and happiness always."

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh shared a creative for Varun as he wished him on his birthday. Varun replied to Riteish and wrote, "Thank u Ritesh hope ur safe." Further, Ekta Kapoor also shared a throwback photo with Varun as she extended wishes to the birthday boy. She wrote, "Happie Bday Hero." Madhuri shared a photo from the sets of the dance reality show and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lot's of love." Sophie Choudry penned a lovely note for the Badlapur actor and wrote, "Happy bday to one of my most fave peeps, also sweetest, naughtiest & ridic talented... Big Love VD." Anil Kapoor, who worked with Varun in Jug Jugg Jeeyo also penned a note for his co-star.

Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn. May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lot's of love pic.twitter.com/wh0431GSLB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier, Tiger Shroff, , Nora Fatehi and others showered love on Varun in their own special way. On the work front, Varun recently wrapped up Bhediya and returned to Mumbai with wife Natasha Dalal. He will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

