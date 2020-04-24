Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and others wish the Coolie No 1 actor

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. On his special day, close friends from Bollywood Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar and others penned sweet wishes for the Coolie No 1 star. Check it out.

Actor turned a year older today and kept his birthday celebrations a low key affair with family. Amid COVID 19 lockdown, the Coolie No 1 star chose to spend time with his parents David and Lali Dhawan and shared photos from a cake cutting session on Instagram. While fans have been wishing Varun on social media, his colleagues aren’t far behind. Since morning wishes have been pouring in on social media from , Kriti Sanon, , Tiger Shroff and more.

While Anushka took to Instagram to share a boomerang with her Sui Dhaaga: Made In India star, she also penned a wish for him. Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday you goofball! May you always keep the child in you alive. @varundhvn.” On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, who has worked with Varun in Dilwale took to social media to share a photo with him and wrote, “Happyy Birthday @Varun_dvn !!i hope your quarantine birthday is as entertaining as you are Found an old pic with us looking like kids!! Its so cute! Haha.. lets never grow up! Biggg hug!And lots of love P.S. pls lets click better newer pics this year post lockdown.”

Also Read|Amid rumours of Varun Dhawan’s engagement announcement with Natasha Dalal, actor enjoys birthday with family

While Kriti wished to have more photos with Varun, Kiara wished him in a sweeter way. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from Dharma Productions’ Diwali celebration. Kiara wrote, “Happy birthdayyyy @varundvn.” too took to Instagram to share a cute photo with the Coolie No 1 actor and penned a wish for him. Taapsee wrote, “Happy birthday Hero No 1!!! @varundvn.” Sonam Kapoor too took to social media to pen a sweet note for Varun. She shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy birthday @varundvn! You’re such a star. Wish you all the happiness and success in the world! Big Hug.” Nora Fatehi also penned a sweet wish for Street Dancer 3D co-star.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s birthday wishes from Anushka, Kriti, Sonam, Taapsee and Nora:

Happyy Birthday @Varun_dvn !! i hope your quarantine birthday is as entertaining as you are Found an old pic with us looking like kids!! Its so cute! Haha.. lets never grow up! Biggg hug!And lots of love

P.S. pls lets click better newer pics this year post lockdown pic.twitter.com/Fwlmv5BHyC — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 24, 2020

Tiger Shroff too took to Twitter to wish Varun in a sweet way. Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday @Varun_dvn ! Have a great day ahead, and an amazing year! Lots of love.”

Check it out:

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn ! Have a great day ahead, and an amazing year! Lots of love — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, wishes have been coming in from all of Varun’s fans on social media since last night. The actor will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Rumour had it that Varun was going to announce his engagement with Natasha Dalal on his birthday but amid the lockdown, the family decided against it. Coolie No 1 remake is directed by David Dhawan and was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, a new release date will be announced.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×