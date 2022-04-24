Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor & others send love to the actor

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday today. The actor made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2012 release Student of The Year and has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. The Badlapur actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world and his fans have been pouring in wishes for Varun on social media, and his industry colleagues aren’t far behind. From Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and other Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to send birthday wishes to the actor.

Varun's Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma penned a wish for him and wrote: "Happy birthday Varun! Wishing you love and light always." Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Varun on his Instagram stories and wrote: "Happiest Birthday Bro! Jug Jug Jiyo. @varundvn" On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, who has worked with Varun in Coolie No.1 shared a series of photos with Dhawan and wrote: "Happiest Birthday to my Dearest Varun The. Wishing you all the happiness that you deserve. Always stay the way you are making everyone feel better just by being around you. Jug jug jeeyo, bawaal machao." Sonam Kapoor shared a photo from her wedding and wrote: "Happy happy Birthday, @varundvn! You're an absolute star, and I wish for you nothing but success and the tightest of hugs!"

Check it out:

Earlier, today, the actor shared a photo from his vanity van which is seen decorated with gold and blue balloons. Sharing the post, Dhawan wrote, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, which will release on 24 June 2022. Next, he also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan rings in 35th birthday on Bawaal sets: Feels great to be up at 5:30 & reporting to Nitesh Tiwari