Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Five characters of Coolie No.1 star we wish he played more often

On Varun Dhawan's 33rd birthday, we decided to take a look at the actor's filmography and his characters that have been a winner.

It has been eight long years since he made his debut on the silver screen, but has quickly risen to the ranks and gone on to become one of the top actors in Bollywood. Today, as the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday, we decided to take a look at Varun's filmography.

Varun has often played the goofy kind, but his characters in a few films have made him stand out. We listed five such characters of Varun that we would love to see him portray more often.

1. Dan in October



Varun Dhawan as Dan -- a hotel management intern stole the show with his seemingly subtle acting and unconventional role. Unlike any other Varun Dhawan movie, the actor surprised many including the critics with Shoojit Sircar's October. There was something so calming about watching Varun onscreen not busting dance moves or in loud costumes.

2. Raghav in Badlapur

Termed as many by the new-age romcom hero, Varun proved many wrong when he starred as Raghav in Sriram Raghavan's action thriller Badlapur. Varun did complete justice to the negative colours of his character as he avenged the death of his wife and son opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor was hailed for his work in Badlapur. However, it has been 5 years since then and we would love to see Varun experimenting with another such role.

3. Mauji Sharma in Sui Dhaga

Varun Dhawan and starrer Sui Dhaga may have not created the desired magic at the box office, but Varun as Mauji Sharma was believable and raw. The actor aced his character as a villager who rises to the ranks with sheer hard work. Varun as Mauji kept us hooked and we hope more characters like these are offered to the actor.

4. Badrinath Bansal in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Varun Dhawan and 's chemistry onscreen has always been a winner. The actors have given us some entertaining films and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya was one such film. Varun as Badri was fun, vulnerable and challenged the patriarchal norms of his family. Given Varun's massive fan following, the actor must consider film subjects which are an eye-opener and put the message across in an entertaining manner.

5. Suresh Suru Mukund in ABCD 2

Remo D'Souza's dance films may not be the best in Bollywood, but they indeed do justice to Varun Dhawan's moves. The actor, who is also a great dancer, was a treat to watch performing some complicated dance routines on the big screen. While we would love to see more of Varun The Dancer, we hope it's a much better script.

Do you think Varun Dhawan should choose scripts outside the box and not just masala films? Let us know in the comments below.

Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

