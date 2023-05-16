Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 times the actor impressed netizens with his dance moves on social media

Vicky Kaushal, the National award-winning actor, is celebrating his 35th birthday, today. The talented actor, who has been considered one of the finest talents of his generation, has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his stellar performances. Unlike most of his contemporaries, Vicky Kaushal has always maintained a clear balance between author-backed, performance-driven characters, and purely entertaining ones. He is one of the rare actors from his lott, who can play an intense role like Sardar Udham, and a flamboyant Govinda Waghmare, with the same ease.

Vicky Kaushal's social media presence

When it comes to social media, Vicky Kaushal has a mass following, thanks to his highly entertaining off-screen persona. The Sam Bahadur actor has over 14.8 Million followers on Instagram. The best part of Vicky Kaushal's social media handles is the entertaining dance and acting videos that he posts quite often. Especially the videos, in which the talented actor is seen showing off his electrifying dance moves and vibing to some exceptional songs, have gone viral on the internet many times.

On the special occasion of Vicky Kaushal's 35th birthday, let's have a look at his 5 best Instagram dance videos that thoroughly impressed the netizens...

1. When Vicky Kaushal performed Bangra in a college

Vicky Kaushal performed Bangra with college students during a promotional event of his film Zubaan, in Jalandhar, Punjab. The electrifying video instantly went viral online.

Watch the video:

2. Vicky's version of Rowdy Baby

The talented actor posed in a fun video, in which he is seen shaking a leg to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Chartbuster song Rowdy Baby from the film Maari 2. The video was instantly loved by his fans and followers.

Check out the video:

3. 'Dehati Disco' challenge with Ganesh Acharya

4. Vicky Kaushal vibing to 'Kya Baat Hai'

5. Vicky's latest favourite song

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

The National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The project, which narrates a unique love story in the backdrop of a small town, marks Vicky Kaushal's first onscreen collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. He is also set to reunite with the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur, which features him in the titular role. Vicky Kaushal's other projects include the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani project Dunki, in which he plays an extended cameo.

