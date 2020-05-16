Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi & others wish the Uri star as he turns 32

Vicky Kaushal turned a year older today and on his birthday, friends like Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar and others penned sweet wishes for him. Check it out.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and more so if one is a Bollywood star as fans shower love on social media. Not just fans, even close colleagues from Bollywood also express their love on social media and speaking of this, Vicky Kaushal is being showered with love from fans and Bollywood buddies on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. From Kiara Advani to , everyone has wished Vicky on a special day in an endearing manner on social media.

Taking to social media, Kiara Advani, who has worked with Vicky in Lust Stories, penned a sweet birthday wish for the Uri star on social media. She also shared a sweet photo with Vicky in which she is seen getting goofy with her co-star from Lust Stories. Next up was Vicky’s closest friend and Manmarziyaan co-actor . Taapsee shared her most favourite photo with Vicky on social media and wished him on the occasion of his 32nd birthday amid lockdown.

Karan Johar, who has been producer of films like Raazi, Lust Stories, wished Vicky in a special way. He shared a photo of the star and wrote, “Happy birthday to the boy with the kindest smile and the hugest talent! Big love to you Vicky!!” Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Vicky recently in Bhoot, penned a note for him. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @vickykaushal09 May you keep entertaining us forever. I can’t wait to watch more of you. May this year be full of good health, love and everything that you desire.”

Check out wishes by Kiara, Karan, Taapsee, Bhumi for Vicky Kaushal’s birthday:

Ayushmann shared a throwback photo with Vicky and wished him. Vikrant Massey shared a cute photo with Meghna and Vicky and penned a birthday wish. Dia Mirza also penned a wish for Vicky and called him ‘lakhon mein ek.’ , who worked with Vicky in Uri also penned a sweet note for her co-star and shared a throwback photo to wish him on his birthday. Nora Fatehi had worked with Vicky in the Pachtaoge song and their chemistry was loved. Nora shared a cute video with Vicky and wished him in a sweet way. Aditya Dhar, director of Uri: The Surgical Strike shared a sweet caricature of the star and wished him. Meghna Gulzar shared an unseen photo of Vicky and wished the Raazi actor.

Check out wishes by Ayushmann, Yami, Nora, Dia Meghna, Aditya, Ayushmann and Vikrant:

Next up, Neha Dhupia penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy and shared a throwback photo with him. She wrote, “#happybirthday sabke pyaare aur sabse pyaare @vickykaushal09 ... sending you sooooooo much love.” Nene also penned a wish for Vicky on social media. She wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy birthday @vickykaushal09. May you always keep smiling and keep entertaining everyone with your talent!” Bhushan Kumar wished the Uri star on Twitter and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day @vickykaushal09. Here’s to another year filled with laughter and success. Have a great one.”

Check out wishes by Neha, Madhuri and Bhushan for Vicky:

Many happy returns of the day @vickykaushal09. Here’s to another year filled with laughter and success. Have a great one. — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 16, 2020

Wishing you a very Happy birthday @vickykaushal09. May you always keep smiling and keep entertaining everyone with your talent! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 16, 2020

