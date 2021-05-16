Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: From Masaan to Sanju, actor's top 5 onscreen scenes that simply won our hearts

It has been only six years since Vicky Kaushal made his debut on the silver screen, but in this short span of time, the actor has successfully managed to capture the hearts of millions. From becoming the National Crush to taking social media by storm with his dialogues, Vicky has often given his fans and the audience several reasons to cheer. His ability to make any role his own and completely immerse himself in it, has worked wonders for the actor and helped him stand out.

Today, as Vicky Kaushal turns 33-years-old, we decided to take a look at some of the actor's best onscreen moments. From heartbreaking to hilarious, these scenes will always be etched in our minds and hearts. Take a look:

Masaan