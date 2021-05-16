Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: From Masaan to Sanju, actor's top 5 onscreen scenes that simply won our hearts
Today, as Vicky Kaushal turns 33, we decided to celebrate some of the actor's best onscreen moments. Take a look.
Written By Pinkvilla Desk
2954 reads Mumbai Published: May 16, 2021 12:00 am
It has been only six years since Vicky Kaushal made his debut on the silver screen, but in this short span of time, the actor has successfully managed to capture the hearts of millions. From becoming the National Crush to taking social media by storm with his dialogues, Vicky has often given his fans and the audience several reasons to cheer. His ability to make any role his own and completely immerse himself in it, has worked wonders for the actor and helped him stand out.
Today, as Vicky Kaushal turns 33-years-old, we decided to take a look at some of the actor's best onscreen moments. From heartbreaking to hilarious, these scenes will always be etched in our minds and hearts. Take a look:
Masaan
Released in 2015, Masaan was Vicky Kaushal's first big break in the film circuit as it did the rounds of international film festivals and won several awards. Even in India, the film was highly praised by critics and in particular Vicky's performance. Today, Vicky's heartbreaking scene and dialogue of crying near the ghat after losing a loved one has become a major social media reference.
Lust Stories
This easy-breezy role as a new husband navigating his married and sex life was a breather for the actor who had been cast in intense roles like Raman Raghav. The audience got to see a whole new side of Vicky Kaushal. Starring opposite Kiara Advani, Vicky's antics on his wedding night to attract 'female attention' by making water bubbles like alligators was simply hilarious.
Raazi
Another gem in Vicky's filmography was Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Playing the role of Iqbal, a Pakistani army officer who was married to Sehmat (Alia Bhatt), Vicky floored us with his charming smile. However, it is their confrontational scene towards the end that makes you feel for Vicky's character and their relationship.
URI: The Surgical Strike
Catapulting Vicky to the status of National Crush, Uri: The Surgical Strike was the actor's first solo outing on the big screen as a lead actor. The film not only took the box office by storm but Vicky's 'How's The Josh? High Sir' dialogue spread on social media like fire. While the film launched Vicky on the pathway to fame and success, it also gave the actor one of his biggest highlights of his career.
Sanju
Last but not the least, Vicky Kaushal as Kamli in Sanju was heartwarming, hilarious and the best friend one could ask for. Playing a Gujarati living abroad, Vicky left us in splits when he told Ranbir Kapoor to 'Roar' the very first time. Vicky was impactful and brought some never-before-seen goofiness to the silver screen.
Vicky Kaushal has many more interesting characters up his sleeve and we cannot wait to see how the actor surprises us in his forthcoming films. Here's wishing Vicky Kaushal a very Happy Birthday!