Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Masaan to Sardar Udham, 5 roles that prove he is a versatile actor

Vicky Kaushal is without a question, one of the most promising and talented actors to emerge in the country in recent years. The actor made his debut with the 2015 film Masaan, which earned him a lot of love and critical acclaim. Since then, Vicky’s popularity and fanbase have grown immensely, and rightly so, for, within a few years, he has time and again proven his acting mettle on the screen. From romance and drama, to thrillers, Kaushal has dabbled in a variety of genres to showcase his skill on celluloid.

Today, on the occasion of Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, let us take a look at 6 different roles played by the actor, that truly prove that he is indeed, a versatile actor.

Vicky Kaushal’s 6 versatile roles:

1. Masaan

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial marked Vicky’s debut in the Hindi film industry, and, what a wonderful first film to begin one’s career in cinema with. Vicky was brilliant as Deepak Chaudhary, a lower-caste young man who performs last rites for people’s loved ones at the Manikarnika Ghat in Benaras. He falls in love with a girl from the upper caste, and is left heartbroken after her tragic demise.

2. Sanju

From a grieving young man in a serious drama to the supporting role of Kamli - Sanjay Dutt’s spirited friend, in his biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Kaushal truly showed his range as an actor. His performance in the Rajkumar Hirani film made him gain overnight recognition apart from several awards and accolades.

3. Manmarziyaan

In Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Vicky played the role of eccentric Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sands, who is in a relationship with Rumi (Taapsee Pannu). However, he is commitment-phobic, which leads him to lose Rumi’s patience. In an interview, Vicky shared that playing DJ Sands has been the ‘most liberating experience’ as an actor. He further said that the character of Vicky Sandhu is his alter ego.

4. Raazi

In the Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller Raazi, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer who marries Sehmat (Alia). Vicky delivered an extremely nuanced portrayal of a man in uniform from the neighbouring country, and in the process, breaking away from the stereotypical image of a “crude, shrewd, and a fanatic”, Pakistani army man.

5. Uri

Vicky Kaushal portrayed the role of an army man once again, this time, in Aditya Dhar’s URI: The Surgical Strike. His role as Major Vihaan Singh was inspired from a real army officer, and his portrayal, he won a million hearts. It should be noted how both his army characters are so different in tonality from each other.

6. Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, where he delivered his career-best performance. Kaushal is seen as the revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinates Michael O’Dwyer, Punjab’s lieutenant governor in British India, who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky delves deep into the character as he brings on screen the anguish and motivations of Sardar Udham.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Vicky Kaushal a very happy birthday! Let us know in the comments which is your favorite performance by him.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop NEW wedding photos on Mother's Day as they shower love on their mum-in-law's