Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Sara Ali Khan wishes him happiness and peace & shares his unseen pics

Vicky Kaushal is all over the news today courtesy of his birthday. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is celebrating his 34th birthday today and the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for the actor. In fact, several celebs have also taken to their respective social media account and sent birthday love to Vicky on his special day. Amid this, Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for Vicky is making the headlines as she has shared some unseen pics with the birthday boy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a collage of pics with Vicky wherein they were seen enjoying a boat ride, had visited a temple and enjoyed the sunset as well. In the pics, the Pataudi princess looked beautiful in her purple coloured kurta with and matching lehenga. On the other hand, Vicky was seen wearing a comfy t-shirt, jeans and jacket. In the caption, Sara wished happiness and peace for the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday Bickey Oye!!! @vickykaushal09 Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining. Jai Bholenath”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post for Vicky Kaushal’s birthday:

To note, Sara and Vicky have collaborated for the first time for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie. The duo has wrapped the shooting and the Love Aaj Kal actress has been all praises for Vicky and director Laxman Utekar. She wrote, “Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09. Every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

