Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma & others send love & hugs to the star

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Ever since he has gotten married to Katrina Kaif, he has been grabbing all the extra attention too. Well, the actor is currently enjoying his time with his wife Katrina Kaif in New York and this year is celebrating his birthday here. Today is Vicky’s birthday and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Even several Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media to wish the star. From Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, check out the birthday wishes from several Bollywood stars.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Vicky Kaushal and wrote, ‘Happy birthday Vicky, wishing you love and light always’. Sidharth Malhotra too shared a picture of him with Vicky and wrote, ‘Happy birthday Vicky. Have the best year ahead bro. Big love and hug…’ Aditya Dhar shared a picture of him with the URI: The Surgical Strike actor and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my personal Raja Babu! I love you.’

Amid this, all eyes have been on Katrina Kaif’s wish for her main man. To note, this is Vicky’s first birthday post his marriage to Katrina and the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress did make sure to pen a love note for her main man.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a glimpse of her mushy moments with Vicky from New York. To note, the power couple had flown to New York of late and have been enjoying their time there. In the pics, Katrina looked beautiful in her white coloured outfit with black floral print and was being kissed by her main man who looked dapper in his sweatshirt and cap. The couple was seen enjoying their time on the terrace of a building. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

