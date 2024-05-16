Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: When Chhaava actor revealed parents' reaction to his decision to marry Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. His acting skills, personality, and dialogue delivery mesmerize everyone. On May 16, Vicky turned a year older, and warm wishes from his fans and celebrities have poured in already for him on social media.

As we celebrate Vicky Kaushal's birthday, here's a nice throwback to the time when he revealed how his parents reacted when the actor told them he wanted to marry Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal's parents' reaction to actor wanting to marry Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make a great couple together. They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

In 2022, Vicky once revealed how his parents (Sham and Veena Kaushal) reacted when he decided to marry Katrina. The actor recalled their reaction and told Filmfare, "They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are."

When asked about his married life with Kaif, the Chhaava actor called it beautiful and the best chapter of his life. He also stated that it was the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom he connects, who understands him, and whom he understands thoroughly.

"Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself," Vicky shared.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

On the professional front, he has Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Praising the film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, “He is, I think, a master of his craft, and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Apart from Love & War, he will also be seen in Chhaava and Good Newz. The latter stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk as well.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. The announcements of her upcoming projects are still under wraps.

