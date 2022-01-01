Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Begum Jaan to Sherni, 5 times the actress aced a strong female lead role

Vidya Balan is one actress who has proven time and again that a movie doesn’t need a ‘hero’ to be successful and impactful. With not one, but numerous exemplary movies she has broken the shackles of the sexist traditional setup that Bollywood usually confines itself to. So what better day than today- the immensely talented Vidya Balan’s birthday to celebrate some of her best works and her existence? Oh, it is also the first day of a new year, a year when we hope more filmmakers take a cue from Vidya Balan’s movies! Thus, without further ado, from Sherni to Begum Jaan, here are five movies where Vidya absolutely aced her boss lady role. While Kahaani might arguably be her best work, don’t worry, this list is not that obvious and will give you some of her other beautiful works. What can we say, Vidya Balan is a joy that keeps on giving!

Sherni

Let's start the list with Vidya’s latest performance. Vidya Vincent was a very refreshing character and Balan essayed the role with peak perfection. The film was a critical success.

Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan has portrayed a variety of powerful strong characters, but in Begum Jaan, she plays a lady who she characterises as "unabashedly powerful.”

No One Killed Jessica

The real Sabrina herself - Jessica’s sister whose story was adapted on the big screen by Raj Kumar Gupta - was immensely impressed by Vidya’s portrayal of her in the movie. What more can we say?

Bobby Jasoos

We have rarely seen ladies leading the charge in detective films. Vidya Balan, on the other hand, was one of the trailblazers who, with her 2014 film Bobby Jasoos, defied stereotypes. The actress was the heart and soul of the entire movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyya

Can we really leave this gem out? This psychological horror-comedy would have been nothing without Vidya Balan’s brilliant acting. Okay, gotta go - have to start the year right by rewatching this absolute masterpiece!

