Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi; 10 films in which she proved her acting prowess

Vidya Balan has turned a year older on January 1, 2021. She will next be seen in the film Sherni.

Vidya Balan has been a part of Bollywood for a long time and continues winning the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting prowess in movies. From what began with her debut in the movie Parineeti back in 2005 has come a long way now and she is currently considered one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the film industry. Right from featuring in female-centric films to comedy-dramas, Vidya has soared high with success, courtesy her talent.

As the B-town actress turns a year older today, we look back at ten of her best films which also proved her mettle in acting to the audience. Right from her debut movie Parineeta to the latest 2020 release Shakuntala Devi, we look back into some brilliant performances put forward by Vidya Balan in the course of her career. While we await the release of her next movie Sherni, let us reminisce some of her most memorable roles from the past!

Check out the list of Vidya Balan’s best movies below:

Parineeta (2005)

As has been mentioned above, it marked her debut in Hindi Cinema. Vidya outshone everyone after having played the character of Lolita in the romantic drama co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, and others.

Paa (2009)

Despite the presence of an already stronger character played by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, Vidya Balan managed to impress everyone again with her realistic acting and strong on-screen presence.

Ishqiya (2010)

The actress pulled off another strong character in the form of Krishna Verma in the dark comedy that also featured Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Vidya along with Rani Mukerji put up a strong performance in the biographical thriller that received a positive response from the audience after hitting the theatres.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

There is no denying the fact that the actress played a never-before-seen character in the biopic drama that was inspired by the life of late Silk Smitha. Vidya Balan won accolades owing to her stint in the movie as Reshma/ Silk.

Kahaani (2012)

It won’t be wrong to call Kahaani one of the best movies Vidya has ever featured in till date. Her portrayal of the role of Vidya Banchi in the mystery thriller earned heaps of praises in no time. Based on the theme of motherhood and feminism, the amazing response received by the movie also resulted in the making of a sequel.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

The actress gives yet another spectacular performance as Vasudha Prasad in the romantic drama that also features Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Tumhari Sulu (2017)

Vidya Balan tried playing another out of the box role in the comedy-drama and won the hearts of the audience in no time. For the unversed, she plays the role of an ambitious housewife in the same.

Mission Mangal (2019)

Once again, the actress plays the role of an ambitious lady who happens to be a Project Director at ISRO. There is no denying the fact that her brilliant acting outshines the performance of others at times in the movie.

Shakuntala Devi (2020)

Vidya Balan has proved that she can fit into all kinds of roles with her portrayal of the titular lead in Shakuntala Devi co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and others.

