Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: When actress confessed about ‘shamelessly’ asking Gulzar to work with her

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of talent. While globally everyone has embraced the New Year 2024, the actress is also celebrating her 45th birthday today on January 1. In an illustrious career, Vidya has not only proved her versatility in her craft but has been a part of several performance-driven projects. Having worked in several path-breaking ventures, the actress has an unfulfilled desire to work with Gulzar. The actress had admitted to ‘shamelessly’ asking the legendary filmmaker to work with her.

Vidya Balan on her desire to work with Gulzar

In an earlier interview with Filmfare in 2019, Vidya Balan was asked about her ‘bucket list’. In response to this, the actress had remarked that she doesn’t have a bucket list and 'all her needs have been taken care of', except her wish to work with legendary lyricist and writer Gulzar.

During the interview, expressing her gratitude towards the Almighty, she stated that all her wishes had been fulfilled as her parents gave her the ‘freedom to dream’. Talking about her sister, she revealed that her sister is the vice-president of an ad agency, and she always wanted to be in films. However, she never had any long-term goals. According to her, she only thinks of the ‘immediate future’ because of which her life has been happier.

She further stated, “Even while taking up acting, I never dreamt of being a star or working with certain filmmakers. I just wanted to get a film. Yes, I’ve always wanted to work with Gulzar saab but he’s no longer directing. Many a time, I’ve told Gulzar saab shamelessly, ‘Ek ad film kar lijiye mere saath (Please do an ad film with me)’. I want to work with Woody Allen too,” Vidya had shared.

The charismatic legend, Gulzar is accredited for treating audiences with several prolific projects including Mausam, Maachis, Hu Tu Tu amongst others. Vidya Balan, on the other hand, was last seen in the mystery thriller, Neeyat essaying the role of Mira Rao. Directed by Anu Menon, the film was bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra.

Apart from her the film also had Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Rahul Bose, Shefali Shah, and others in important supporting roles.

