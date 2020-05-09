Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Ananya Panday shares uber cute pic with Arjun Reddy actor to wish him

Today, as Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 32nd birthday, Ananya Panday took to social media to wish the actor. Take a look

South superstar and Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 32nd birthday today and on the occasion, the actor is, expectedly, inundated with birthday wishes from fellow actors and fans. Amidst a host of wishes from his South co-stars and Bollywood celebs, Student of the year 2 actress Ananya Panday was one of the first stars to send across her warm wishes to her Fighter co-star on his birthday, and alongside uber cute photo of the two, Ananya wrote, “Happy Birthday”

Besides Ananya, , who shares a great rapport with Vijay Deverakonda and who is also collaborating for the Hindi version of the actor's upcoming Bollywood debut film- Fighter, took to social media to wish the Arjun Reddy actor as he wrote, “Happy birthday Vijay! We will celebrate soon! And can’t wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan!!! Watch this space for more!! …” Talking about Vijay’s Bollywood debut film, Fighter, it is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film stars Ananay Panday in the lead. Since the shooting of the film kick-started in Mumbai, we had caught glimpses of Ananya and Vijay from the Mumbai shoot wherein Ananya was seen sitting on the fuel tank of a bike whilst Vijay was riding the bike and their photos had gone viral on social media in no time. Earlier, Ananya and Vijay were spotted at the Versova jetty and as soon as Ananya stepped onto the jetty, the paparazzi snapped Vijay holding Ananya by the waist as they hugged each other and greeted one another.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Panday, and next, she will be seen romancing Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli

Check out Ananya Panday's wish for her Fighter co-star VIjay Deverakonda here:

